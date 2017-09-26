Police oversight committee seeks solutions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – They wanted their voices heard.

Community activists and others spent two hours at City Hall on Tuesday meeting with top police officials.

Among the issues: police checkpoints, language access, and the rights of citizens.

“Certainly we’d like to see some meaningful solutions to many of the problems that we have,” said Niagara District council member David Rivera, who chaired Tuesday’s Police Oversight Committee meeting.

Rivera says the next step is creating an advisory group that will add more voices to the mix.

The advisory panel is something that Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda is onboard with.

“We welcome anybody who wants to join, and we listen to everybody, every community member. Everybody has an opinion and a voice and we’re always looking for different input,” Derenda said.

For police, it’s about striking the right balance between enforcing laws and preserving the rights of citizens.

“We need to know that there’s a commitment at the level that police officers can start to at least say that there is a problem,” said one man who attended the meeting.

Common Council President Darius Pridgen says he’d like to see Buffalo become a model for the rest of the nation.

“To be the leader of how you combine government, with people, with law enforcement and you make everybody’s life better,” said Pridgen.

University District council member Rasheed Wyatt urged citizens to become involved, be heard and not be afraid to bring the issues directly to police.

“Come to these district meetings. Talk to the chief. Nobody’s going to mute you. Nobody’s going to say hey, you can’t talk about that. They’re very transparent,” Wyatt said.

“Nothing is ever perfect, but we can work together to resolve it,” he added.