SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WIVB) — Clothing brand Levi’s and Google are unveiling a new smart jacket for bike riders.

The companies say the Levi’s Commuter Trucker Jacket has multi-touch sensors.

Wearers can touch their jacket sleeve, instead of pulling out their phone to handle calls and messages, play music or navigate with Google Maps.

The jackets go on sale Wednesday and will cost $350.