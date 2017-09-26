Sports Law Professor weighs in on “taking a knee” protests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A University at Buffalo law professor reacts to the changing political climate on the field and in the NFL.

This, after dozens of NFL players took a knee after President Trump criticized their anthem protests.

Nellie Drew is an Adjunct Professor at the SUNY Buffalo School of Law. When major events in the sports world happen from “deflate-gate” to NFL players taking a knee, it’s something she studies in depth. This week, she certainly predicted a very different kind of football Sunday.

Drew said, “The stage was set. You knew something was going to happen at kick-off.”

Once the tweets from President Trump came out, Drew knew what would take place on the field Sunday, would be a different kind of battle. She said, “The game has literally changed, and its become a way to exchange political views.”

Drew says the choice to use that platform to demonstrate, did encourage positive discussion. But, it also disrupted what the sport is all about. She said, “It’s also somewhat of a shame because sports has always been such a unifying element, culturally, and it’s also an escape for all of us.”

But from the brand management perspective, she thinks leaders with the NFL played this well. She said a positive reaction was much needed now, for the business.

She said, “The NFL has taken quite a beating over the course of the last several years. With domestic violence and issues with “deflate-gate” and certainly, the ongoing concussion and they took this opportunity to take a position that was not politically charged but more the moral high ground if you will.”

Drew calls this a “water shed moment in sports.” She said, the next step is to see what these players will do to take a stand off the field.

She said, “I hope that what I bring to my students, is a sense that sports can, and should, be something bigger than just another Bills game. As important as those are to us, this is an opportunity, if we take it, to create something better for society as a whole.”

Historically, the NFL has the right to suspend players who don’t show up for the national anthem. And Sunday, the NFL suspended that policy. It was up to each individual organization to decide how they would approach the situation.