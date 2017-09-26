UB quarterback Tyree Jackson battling knee injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the calendar flips to conference play, the UB football team is proceeding with caution. Starting quarterback Tyree Jackson suffered a knee injury in the first half during the Bulls win over Florida Atlantic and his status for this weekend against Kent State is still up in the air.

“I think he is in a much better mind frame than he was at halftime on Saturday,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “His parents stayed in town with him through yesterday for all the testing. He is a lot more positive and upbeat than the first 24 hours.”

“The great thing that we have this season that we didnt have in seasons before is we have a lot more depth right now,” offensive lineman Brandon Manosalvas added. Guys like Drew Anderson and guys on the offensive line…young guys being able to step up and really show the potential that they have.

“Our team has great confidence in Drew because as I said he had a great spring and fall camp,” Leipold continued. “He has shown the capabilities of moving our football team. I think in the locker room and the program there is a lot of confidence in him.”

Jackson will not practice with the Bulls on Tuesday and we don’t expect an update on his status til right before kickoff on Saturday.