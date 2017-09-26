Uber drivers say customers face long pick up times at New Era Field

ORCHARD, PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — “They were letting all the traffic go but they weren’t letting anybody out of the lot to go west on Big Tree,” said an Uber driver who doesn’t want to be named.

He says he was stuck in the ride sharing lot at Abbott and Big Tree road for nearly 90 minutes when he picked up passengers after the Bill’s game ended on Sunday.

“I waited an hour and 15 minutes after the customer was in there and the ride was 7 miles,” said the Uber driver.

He says some passengers got out of their Uber rides because they were so fed up with waiting.

“What I ended up doing was just reverse going in the opposite direction going out the entrance and I was out of there in no time,” said the Uber driver.

Scott Zylka with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says the new ride sharing lot has created additional challenges for law enforcement who already have their hands full handling traffic on game day.

“Now we’ve added another couple hundred cars to this mix and yeah it’s going to just continue to add more traffic onto small roads, especially at that Abbott and Big Tree intersection where there’s only, it’s a two lane road starting in that direction,” said Scott Zylka, Erie County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Zylka says law enforcement meet with Bills officials a few times a week to see what they could do better on game day. But he says no matter what they do, there’s always going to be a delay.

“With the added ride sharing lot this year sure there may be some tweaking going on, but we have 70,000 vehicles that we got to move out of that stadium within 15 minutes of the game being over,” said Zylka.

Zylka says so far this is the best traffic plan for everyone but when it comes to ride sharing, some Uber drivers disagree.

“Many of us were in there and we just need an easier way out, a quick way out,” said the Uber driver.