WNY Native returns to star in “On Your Feet”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To say actor Devon Goffman is thrilled to be home would be an understatement. “It’s the greatest thing for a performer, for me personally, I love buffalo so much,” Goffman told News 4.

The Orchard Park native scored a key role in the hit musical “On Your Feet,” which is on stage at Shea’s through this weekend.

“Getting on stage at Shea’s, the place I saw my first Broadway musical [was special]. I saw “Fiddler on the Roof” there when I was about 5 years-old. My mom took me, and it was special.”

He finds special indeed to be back in the space, that inspired his love of theater, with his family at his side. “I’m here celebrating family and tradition, and I’m home spending time with my mom. My sister came back. My nephews got to see me in the show, because this show is appropriate for kids,” Goffman offered with a smile.

After touring with “Jersey Boys” and “Motown the Musical,” Goffman feels honored to be playing the part of a producer named Phil, who helped Gloria and Emilio Estefan shoot to stardom.

“This last week was my very first shows of “On Your Feet” ever, so they were here in buffalo, and we do five more, and then we head down to Miami for the big grand opening where the Miami Sound Machine began.

Goffman enjoyed spending with the Estefans, learning inside information about his character. “We hung out, and I got to chat about the character I play, and I learned a lot about their story and them and how important this musical is.”

It’s a story of family and tradition, that Goffman hopes Western New York will come see. “The dancing is unbelievable and the singing – you have members of the original Miami Sound Machine playing in the band on the stage. It’s unbelievable.”

