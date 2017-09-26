Work on Maple Rd. to resume in coming weeks

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — People who drive on Maple Rd. in Amherst may have more frustrations in their future.

A section of the roadway has been under construction for quite some time.

Before Erie County got construction underway, the Town of Amherst had a water and sewer line replacement project on tap.

Rather than lay down brand new asphalt surface on Maple Rd., then have the town dig it up, the county waited until the new water and sewer lines were put in place before starting the repaving work.

Erie County Engineer Charlie Sickler said “It was a coordinated effort with the Town of Amherst. Once we found out about their activities we said ‘We are not going in and doing our work until you are done with your work,’ which is good, instead of the opposite way — waiting until we are done and then them coming in and damaging our road.”

The project costs $860,000.

The county’s department of public works is preparing to start work in the next two to three weeks.

Next year, they will complete the project all the way up to Transit Rd.

