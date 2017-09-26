Young boys who survived fall that killed parents are recovering

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last month, a family of four fell from a 200-foot cliff while hiking at Zoar Valley Gorge. The parents, William and Amanda Green, were killed, but their two boys survived.

Alexander, 4, and Jacob Green, 7, were taken to Women and Children’s Hospital following the fall, where they were treated for multiple injuries.

On Tuesday, the family of the boys released a statement, giving an update on their recovery following the traumatic incident.

Read it below:

“We wanted to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes. The generosity and support we’ve received from the community has truly helped all of us during this time, but especially Jake and Xander.

The boys are both home from the hospital and recovering, surrounded by family and friends. They continue to amaze us with their perserverance, and watching them get stronger by the day is nothing short of a miracle.

This family will never forget the kindness and love we’ve received, and we will do everything we can to honor it and pass it on in every way possible. Thank you.”

