Bills Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas helps RCSD launch new breakfast program

WROC Published:
WROC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The Rochester City School District celebrated the importance of breakfast Wednesday morning by raising a glass to milk.

At School No. 23, classes welcomed former Buffalo Bill Thurman Thomas to launch the “first class” hot breakfast program. The launch coincides with World School Milk Day, celebrated annually around the world to teach students the benefits of drinking milk, at school and at home, as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

RCSD students will now be served three hot meals a week and two that are cold.

John Gonzalez, School No. 23’s principal, says this is a big part of fighting child hunger in the city.

“Being able to give students what they need in order to have them learn is very important,” Gonzalez said.

“Breakfast is a big part of that,” Thomas said. “You eat the proper foods and it gives you energy in the morning. You always want to start off by eating something good in the morning and I’ve instilled that in my kids and I’ve tried to go around the schools here in Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse to teach them the same thing.”

Thomas has help schools in Western New York with this initiative for the last seven years.

