Boil water advisory issued for Village of Franklinville

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Village of Franklinville is advising all residents to boil their drinking water until further notice.

The advisory is due to potential loss of pressure in the distribution system on Wednesday during routine maintenance of the water supply, a statement from the village said Wednesday.

Chlorine concentrations remain normal, the statement added. The advisory is being issued as a precautionary measure, in conjunction with the Cattaraugus County Health Department.

Anyone who may ingest water from the Franklinville Village public water supply is advised not to drink the water without boiling it first.

“Bring the water to a boil, let it boil for two minutes, and then let it cool before using,” the statement said. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

Bottled water may also be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

For more information, contact Cary Hatch of the Village of Franklinville at 716-676-5703, or Timothy Zerfas of the Cattaraugus County Health Department at 716-701-3388.