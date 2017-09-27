Buffalo police looking for missing girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing girl.
13-year-old Jasmine Coon reported to School #39 on High St., and was last seen on Jefferson Ave.
Anyone who knows where she is is asked to call 911.
