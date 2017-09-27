Canadian city to ease Trick or Treat maximum age

By Published:
AP Photo

BATHURST, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA (WIVB) — The city council in this eastern Canadian community is relaxing a rule that bans people over age 14 from wearing costumes on Halloween night to Trick or Treat.

The bylaw was passed in 2005. It also bans “door to door soliciting” on October 31 after 7:00 p.m., and facial disguises after that time on Halloween night.

Recently the council considered amending the rules, to raise the maximum age for Trick or Treat to 16, and extend the cutoff to 8:00 p.m. Those changes are pending.

