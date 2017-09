BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today, nurses from Buffalo will be helping their fellow nurses in Texas.

Nurses from Mercy Hospital will send more than 1,000 uniforms to help health care workers who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The nurses donated the uniforms during a collection that ended last Friday.

Their work will be recognized during a news conference outside the hospital on Abbott Rd. Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.