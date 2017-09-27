Man accused of multiple thefts from UB dorms

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old has been charged with stealing from dorms at both University at Buffalo campuses.

Darnell Cleveland is not a UB student, but the school’s police say he is connected to at least seven burglaries in the dorms since the end of July.

Police say Cleveland would wait for someone to leave their dorm, then go in and take items like money, credit cards, car keys and ID cars.

According to authorities, Cleveland stole three different vehicles at UB, and is a suspect in other thefts not on university property.

Cleveland was identified through a video on campus, police say. According to them, he was seen on videos committing theft and using a stolen credit card.

He has been arrested in the past. This past Summer, police accused him of stealing a vehicle. He has been avoiding law enforcement officers since then.

Cleveland is facing felony charges.