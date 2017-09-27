Man charged with threatening teen with knife in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man was arrested after allegedly threatening and chasing a 16-year-old with a knife at the canal area in the city of Tonawanda on Monday.

Alberto T. Roman, 38, of Simpson Street, was charged with second degree menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, with intent to use and endangering the welfare of a child.

The victim told police that Roman approached him while fishing at the canal and pulled the knife and chased, the victim ran to the harbormaster’s office and dialed 911.

Roman was located on Young Street where he was arrested and the knife was seized from his pockets.

He was held for court.

