Neighbors react to double shooting on Buffalo’s West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are searching for the two people they believe are responsible for a double shooting. A 23 year old Buffalo man was killed and a 32 year old Buffalo woman critically injured overnight at the corner of Parkdale and Potomac Avenues.

Officers continued to patrol the area more than 12 hours after the shooting. The shooting happened just feet from where the female victim lives.

Neighbors heard the violence just after midnight.

“It sounded like gunshot then I went to look by the window,” said Jose Lacen, who lives at the other end of the block. “I saw in the window the reflection of the police car.”

Lacen went outside to the corner.

“When I get close to the corner, I see the body in front of that white house over there,” he described.

He told News 4 an ambulance arrived and first responders tried to revive the young man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the violence may have started as a robbery.

“I know that corner is not that great,” said Lacen. “The last couple months it’s been getting kind of wild.”

He lives above the store at the corner and says most of the neighbors look out for each other.

Others told us this area is becoming more violent..

Two years ago, a 19 year old was shot and killed on that block. A 17 year old was stabbed one block down last year.

“I don’t know the root of it, but it pops up, starts happening,” said Maurice Hairston, who we talked to outside of the store. “Who is it? Who is behind it all?”

Hairston said he can’t stand the violence and wants answers.

“It’s hurtful and callous,” said Hairson.

This is the first homicide in the city since Aug. 6.

The young man is the 29th person killed in Buffalo this year.