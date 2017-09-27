Protesters march outside of Deep South Taco during Sheriff Howard’s fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of demonstrators picketed outside of a popular restaurant while the Erie County Sheriff was holding a fundraiser inside.

The protesters say it’s hypocritical of Sheriff Tim Howard to hold an event at a Mexican restaurant, given his stance on immigration.

The protesters marched outside Deep South Taco on Ellicott St. last night. They accuse Sheriff Howard of supporting policies that leave immigrants at risk of being target by deputies.

Josie Diebel said “He’s having a fundraiser at a Mexican restaurant when just a week and a half ago he ordered his deputies to ask people about their immigration status during stops, and we know that leads to unsafe communities. We know that leads to racial profiling.”

Sheriff Howard will face Bernie Tolbert in November.

Deep South Taco told News 4 they do not endorse political candidates, and that they do not turn away customers based on their political beliefs.

