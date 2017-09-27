Sabres rally falls short in 5-4 setback to Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres played fast, aggressive and from behind in their second to last preseason game, resulting in a 5-4 loss to the defending Stanley Cup Champions from Pittsburgh.

Newly acquired defenseman Viktor Antipin scored his first with the Sabres and of the preseason to square things up at one in the first period. Trailing 2-1 in the second after a goal from Sidney Crosby, Nick Deslauriers found the back of the net with 6:23 left in the frame. Justin Schultz game the Pens a 3-2 lead with a goal of his own in the final minute of the period.

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin scored less than a minute a part to open up a 5-2 lead before the Sabres mounted a furious rally in the final three minutes of action.

With a six on five opportunity, Jacob Josefson banged home a rebound to pull Buffalo within 5-3, before Evander Kane scored with 19 seconds left in the game to pull the Sabres within a goal.

Buffalo outshout the Pens 42-27. The Sabres are now 1-3-1 in the preseason.

They’ll return to action for their preseason finale on Friday against the New York Islanders.