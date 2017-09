BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A city employee accused of stabbing a dog could be without a job Wednesday morning.

Sources tell News 4 that James Craddock has been fired.

Buffalo police say Craddock got out of a city vehicle and stabbed a woman’s dog Saturday morning.

Craddock worked for the Buffalo City Parks Department, and was working at the time.

He was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and making threats.