TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the country are donating all profits made between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday to the American Red Cross to help hurricane victims- including the location in Tonawanda.

Kevin Brewster, kitchen manager for the Texas Roadhouse Tonawanda location, said that the restaurant loves to help the community.

The chain has also donated more than 50,000 meals to hurricane victims in Texas and Florida.