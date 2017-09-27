The four things you need to know about Hillary Clinton’s Buffalo book signing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton, is heading to the Queen City to sign copies of her best-selling memoir What Happened.

The event is sold out. People from around the region quickly purchased her book and tickets for the signing which is taking place at Larkin Square starting at 12:30pm on Thursday, September 28. There isn’t a set time for the event to wrap up as it’ll end once everyone in line who purchased a book goes through and gets it signed.

While visiting, Clinton will only be signing copies of this book. She will not be signing any personal items, other books, or materials. She will not be doing any interviews.

Parking is free but limited. Those who are attending can park at 111 Hydraulic Street where there are 250 spots. All other lots in the area are closed to the public. Street parking is available but also limited. Organizers are encouraging attendees to carpool, use ride sharing, or access public transportation.

Finally – don’t forget your book and ticket!