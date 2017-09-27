Three inmates arrested on prison contraband charges

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three inmates at New York prisons were arrested by New York State Police last week for criminal activities that occurred in the prisons.

Carlos Corrales, 32, currently housed in Attica Correctional Facility, was charged with first degree promoting prison contraband, for possessing drug contraband within the facility on March 1.

Ryan Boodhoo, 22, currently housed at Southport Correctional Facility in Pine City, NY, was arrested for first degree promoting prison contraband and third degree criminal possession of a weapon for possessing an edged plastic weapon on his person while he was housed at Wyoming Correctional Facility on April 7.

Calvin Benjamin, 31, currently housed in Shawangunk Correctional Facility Wallkill, NY, was charged with first degree promoting prison contraband and third degree criminal possession of a weapon for possessing an edged plastic weapon on his person while housed at Wyoming Correctional Facility on April 7.

All three inmates were arraigned in Wyoming County Court and then returned to the custody of NYSDOCCS.

All inmates will appear in Wyoming County Court at a later date.