Traffic stoppages scheduled for Skyway, LaSalle Expressway on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Traffic stoppages are scheduled for the LaSalle Expressway in Niagara Falls and the Buffalo Skyway on Thursday for a commercial filming.

The stoppages will occur on the LaSalle Expressway eastbound between 77th Street and William Street intermittently from noon to 2 p.m., and between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the Buffalo Skyway inbound between Tifft Street and Church Street.

Motorists should expect to encounter delays no more than five minutes in duration, a statement from the New York Department of Transportation said Wednesday.