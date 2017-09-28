2.34 tons of unwanted medications from Erie County burned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Over 40 barrels of unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications were collected in Erie County Wednesday and taken to Niagara Falls to be destroyed.

The drugs were collected from 28 drop-off boxes maintained by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and 14 maintained by the county Department of Health and local police departments.

“Since the inception of the Prescription Drug Drop-Off Program, the Sheriff’s Office and the health department have secured and destroyed near 20-tons of unwanted medications,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The drugs were taken to Covanta Niagara, where they will be burned for energy.

“This process keeps medications  out of landfills and prevents the drugs from entering water systems,” the statement added.

 

 

 

