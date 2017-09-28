$22,000 missing from Ken-Ton PTA fund

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Police in the Town of Tonawanda are investigating how more than $22,000 went missing from the PTA fund at Charles Lindbergh Elementary.

According to a police report, the money was reported missing Aug. 14 when PTA officials noticed the funds missing from the PTA bank account at the Kenmore Teachers Federal Credit Union.

The report states the PTA’s then-treasurer was depositing checks but not cash from fundraisers between July of 2016 through July of 2017.

According to the Ken-Ton School District, PTAs do no receive district money and operate independently from the school district. District officials did tell News 4 however, they were made aware of the suspected theft by PTA members.

Police in the Town of Tonawanda are working with the Erie County DA’s office on this investigation.

This alleged theft could lead to charges of Third Degree Grand Larceny and First Degree Falsifying Business Records.

News 4 has spoken to the attorney for the PTA’s treasurer during that time; he tells us his client is aware of the investigation.

Police would not confirm if or when any formal charges will be filed.

