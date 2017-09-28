6-year-old with lymphoma gets special visit from Albion Police

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – Liam Williams, a six-year-old from Akron, got a special visit from Village of Albion Police recently.

Liam was diagnosed with Stage 3 T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in July. Liam, whose cousin is an Albion Police officer, has a love for law enforcement.

Members of the police department visited Liam, bringing along a police car and other police equipment for him to enjoy, a statement from the department said.

“It was an honor for officers to give Liam joy and excitement during their visit and for his focus to be on something other than his illness, even for just a short time,” the statement said.

Liam has a long road ahead of him, including extended hospitalizations and treatments.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Liam and his family with costs. It can be found here.

A spaghetti dinner to benefit Liam is being held Saturday at the Akron Fire Hall on Main Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.