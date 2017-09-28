Apple crop not hurt by record heat, but picking season slightly shortened

GASPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – For many of us, it just wouldn’t be fall without a trip to an apple orchard, but this year, it really hasn’t felt like fall very much because of a recent heatwave that only broke late this week.

Melinda Vizcarra, whose family owns Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyard, says the apple crop is in great shape this year, although when Western New York started dealing with record heat, fewer people came out to enjoy it for a short time. “It was really hot last weekend so we didn’t have as busy a weekend as we did the year before when it was more seasonal weather,” she said.

Those who have turned out have been able to enjoy a great selection at Becker Farms. The orchards are full of ripe apples, and this is prime picking season for some of the most popular varieties.

Even some of the late-season varieties, like Crispin and Idared apples, are ripe and ready to go now, thanks to the late season warmth which sped up the ripening process a little for them.

That means the picking season for those apples will end a little earlier this year, though. “We’ll still have them for a couple more weeks, but don’t wait until the end of October,” Vizcarra advised.

Now’s a good time to pick your perfect apples and pick up the rest of your favorite fall treats. The crews at Becker Farms are hard at work every day baking hundreds of pies, making apple butter, and pressing cider, not to mention brewing beer and making wine.

The grape crop at Becker Farms actually got a big boost from the recent heat wave. It was a needed late-season push to sweeten up the grapes to make good wine.

The apple wine from Becker Farms is made from last year’s apples, which were actually a little smaller because of the drought.

The rainfall over this summer has made large apples, which Vizcarra says are great for all your snacking and baking needs. “In August and early September, it would be warm, sunny days and cool nights. That makes for great color in the apples and flavor,” she told News 4.

Vizcarra’s family has run Becker Farms for five generations, and they’ve seen every apple harvest imaginable over the years. “We’ve seen it all,” Vizcarra said. “There’s been some years where we’ve had no apples!”

So, with the biggest worry this year being a picking season that’s a couple days shorter for a couple of apple varieties, there’s really no reason for anyone to worry at all.

“I just enjoy being able to share the harvest with everybody, it’s a beautiful time of year,” Vizcarra said. “The apples look great on the trees. They taste good. Everybody’s having a good time. So it’s really enjoyable to share that with everyone from Western New York.”

For full details about hours of operation and U-Pick prices, go to http://www.beckerfarms.com/u-pickin-season.