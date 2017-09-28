Crews film scenes for “Purge” movie downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Production crews were in Buffalo Thursday, filming for the next installment of “The Purge” series.

Crews were filming at Mohawk Street and Washington Street downtown on Thursday evening. They’re filming in the basement of the Sinclair apartment building.

Residents of the building have been told that crews will be filming there for the next several weeks.

Filming for the movie started in Buffalo on Monday. Industry leaders say it could be the biggest movie Buffalo has seen yet.