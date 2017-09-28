Former Erie County DA Frank Clark remembered



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Family, friends and colleagues said goodbye to former Erie County District Attorney Frank Clark who died Friday at the age of 74.

Clark’s health had been declining in recent months. He battled lupus and kidney disease.

A funeral service was held at St. Michael Church in Buffalo Thursday.

Clark, a well-known legal and political figure in Western New York is a native of Brooklyn and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Frank Clark may have sounded like he still came from Brooklyn, but he was a son of Buffalo,” said Buffalo City Court Judge Amy Martoche.

“He went to Vietnam after law school. That’s not a usual path. He was a man who served with honor and integrity, and I was proud to have him as one of my family members and I am heartbroken,” Martoche added.

“He listened. He talked. He mentored,” she said.

Clark, well-respected in the legal community, made a name for himself as a tough, no-nonsense prosecutor.

He served 12 years as DA, handling some high-profile and controversial cases.

“I don’t know if Frank loved being a lawyer, but he loved being a prosecutor. He loved trying cases, and he really loved being DA,” said his sister Marylou Clark, who delivered the eulogy.

State Supreme Court Justice Frank Sedita, who worked with Clark for 20 years, says Clark prosecuted thousands of cases, many controversial, and that he left a legacy of training generations of prosecutors.

“I could never even begin to hope to repay Frank for all the things he did for me, especially professionally. He was just a wonderful man to learn from and a wonderful man to work for,” said Sedita, who also served as district attorney.

“They broke the mold when they made him. One in a million,” Sedita added.

Clark was no stranger to cameras and microphones during his time as DA and after he retired from the office. He appeared regularly in the news providing analysis and making sense of complex legal cases.

He had a unique style of getting a point across whether it involved serious or lighter subjects.

“He loved to talk, but most of all he loved to use words,” said his sister, Marylou.

During a 2008 interview with News 4, Clark reflected on serving in the DA’s office for three terms, and the tough decisions that he was faced with.

“You make a judgment and you can never second guess yourself,” Clark said. “In this job you have to know how to make decisions. You make them and stick with them.”