Fraud charges thrown out for two convicted of stealing money intended for Iraq radio station

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some charges have been thrown out for two people convicted of stealing money that was supposed to go to a radio station in Iraq.

Steve Jabar and Deborah Bowers were found guilty of fraud and making false statements to investigators last year.

They were accused of stealing $65,000 from a grant they won from the United Nations.

Jabar fought the charges for a decade before his conviction, saying he was innocent.

On Thursday, a judge said the fraud charges were never proven.

The false statements convictions will stay.

