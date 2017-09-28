Gov. Cuomo announces “aggressive” new actions to combat opioid epidemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that he is looking to add eleven types of fentanyl analogs to the state’s controlled substance schedules, which will allow law enforcement the ability to go after the dealers who manufacture and sell it, Cuomo said in a Thursday press conference.

Cuomo will advance legislation to add the fentanyl varieties to the state’s controlled substance schedules.

Cuomo also announced that he is advising the New York State Department of Financial Services to take immediate action to advise insurers against placing arbitrary limits on the number of naloxone doses covered by an insurance plan.

Fentanyl can be up to 50 times more powerful than heroin, and it can take multiple doses of naloxone to reverse a fentanyl overdose, a statement from the governor’s office said Thursday.

The new measure will “ensure access to adequate doses of overdose reversal medication” to help save lives, the statement added.

New York State has already seen a 160 percent increase in overdose fentanyl-related deaths. Fentanyl is often found in heroin or cocaine, or pressed into a pill resembling prescription opioids.

Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine.