BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a Wednesday bank robbery on Main St.

Police say the robbery happened at the KeyBank branch on the street’s 2400 block, just after Noon.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the bank, demanded money from a teller and received it before leaving on foot.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.