NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may not be cold enough outside for a coat…yet, but Thursday and Friday, there’s a place you can buy one and help an area hospital.

The auxiliary of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center holds a sale of what it calls gently-worn men’s and women’s coats, jackets, suits and sweaters, plus handbags and jewelry.

The sale takes place in the auditorium of the medical center from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday.