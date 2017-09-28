Pennsylvania man found with 59 different prescription pills during traffic stop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Pennsylvania man is facing weapons and narcotics charges following a Thursday morning traffic stop on Route 400 in Elma.

A vehicle driven by Azel Rivera-Rodriguez, 38, of Mechanicsburg, was stopped for vehicle and traffic law infractions around 1:45 a.m.

Thursday.

An investigation showed that Rivera-Rodriguez illegally possessed narcotics, and a loaded 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle seat pocket. Fifty-nine different prescription pills were seized including Hydrocodone.

He was charged with criminal possession of a loaded handgun, criminal possession of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance not in the original container, and two vehicle and traffic law infraction.

The defendant is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.