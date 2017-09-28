Pennsylvania man found with 59 different prescription pills during traffic stop

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Pennsylvania man is facing weapons and narcotics charges following a Thursday morning traffic stop on Route 400 in Elma.

A vehicle driven by Azel Rivera-Rodriguez, 38, of Mechanicsburg, was stopped for vehicle and traffic law infractions around 1:45 a.m.
Thursday.

An investigation showed that Rivera-Rodriguez illegally possessed narcotics, and a loaded 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle seat pocket.  Fifty-nine different prescription pills were seized including Hydrocodone.

He was charged with criminal possession of a loaded handgun, criminal possession of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance not in the original container, and two vehicle and traffic law infraction.

The defendant is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s