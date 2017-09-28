Playboy name driven by Buffalo inspiration

BUFFALO, NY – (WIVB) A Buffalo car company had a role to play in the gloried history of Hugh Hefner and the Playboy empire.

Several biographical series and shows refer to the connection and quote Hefner as saying “The Playboy name was suggested by a friend whose mother had worked at the then defunct Playboy Motor Car Company.” That company was in Buffalo, New York and is reported to have only produced 97 vehicles and was in production from 1946 to 1951.

Several have made the rounds to recent car shows like this one featured this Summer at the Buffalo History Museum.

You can see one of the Playboy models in the Buffalo Transportation Museum.

Ironically, Hef never owned a Playboy car.

Check this link for incredible photos of the factory and even a Playboy featured in an Abbott and Costello movie.