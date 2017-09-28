Red Cross helping 18 people after early morning fire

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out overnight in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.

The American Red Cross is helping 18 people, including 10 children after a fire on Crowley Ave., near Riverside Park.

The fire began after 1 a.m. Thursday at a building that contained three apartments.

Everyone was able to get out of the building, but firefighters went in to rescue a dog named Bella.

“My friend lives here, and heard that the babies got out safe, but the dog was still in the house so she talked to me to help her to translate so they got the dog out right now and the dog was safe,” Sonia Rivera said.

Extra equipment and manpower was needed to bring the fire under control. No one was hurt by the fire, which caused approximately $250,000 in damage.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.

