Sally Cunningham to speak in Niagara Falls on use of native plants

By Published: Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Author and News 4 Weekend WakeUp! gardening expert Sally Cunningham will speak at an event at the Niagara Falls Public Library on Oct. 4.

Cunningham wrote the popular gardening book “Great Garden Companions.” At an event hosted by the Western New York Land Conservancy, she will speak about the important role native plants serve in western New York.

The talk will allow listeners to learn about how native plants can be utilized in their own yards and gardens.

“I still think native plants carry a stigma,” Cunningham said. “People think they’ll be messy. Not true! I’ll show you some beauties and how to put them together in your yard. Even more important, I’ll show you how you can help a chickadee, spicebush swallowtail butterfly or honeybee, and how to host other beneficial insects (the ones that prey on your pests). Nature needs our help.”

The Wednesday event is part of the Land Conservancy’s multi-year “Restore the Gorge” project to maintain the habitat in the Niagara Gorge.

Attendees will have the chance to win plant door prizes.

Although the 7 p.m. event is free, advance registration is requested by signing up here or calling (716) 687-1225.

