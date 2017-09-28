State Police: Man threatens victim with knife after accident

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Onondaga County man was arrested after New York State Police say they responded to a road rage incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, Troopers say they went to the area of I-90 in the Town of Newstead after receiving a report.

According to them, a driver named Steven Walker, 45, threatened someone with a knife after a minor property damage accident.

Walker was taken into custody and charged with Menacing, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, and vehicle and traffic violations.