Supporters, protesters gather as Hillary Clinton stops in Buffalo for book signing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the sun is even completely above the horizon, Florence McGraw settles into line at Larkin Square, claiming the first spot among one thousand others for a chance to see Hillary Clinton and receive a signed copy of her memoir, What Happened. The 86-year-old from Cincinnati made the journey to the Queen City with five friends who she met while working for the Clinton campaign in 2008.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said McGraw. “Really, I am very glad I came.”

Florence and her friends bought the books and tickets online weeks ago before the event sold out. They waited in line for nearly six hours before arriving inside The Filling Station, seeing Clinton who asked for a picture with the group.

“It’s very emotional,” said Michele Mueller, one of McGraw’s friends, holding back tears. “It brings back a lot of memories [from the campaign trail].”

Mueller is wearing custom shoes she’s owned since she started campaigning for Clinton – they’re sequence with the signature H-logo. The supporter says she wore them every day while canvassing neighborhoods, handing out election materials for Clinton.

“This is probably going to be the last time I wear them,” she said. “It’s just very emotional because she is such an inspiration.”

Other supporters, a bit younger than those among McGraw’s group, eat breakfast sandwiches and crackers, sipping juice while waiting in line.

Ella, 6, wears a pin reading “I’m with her’ and tells me she was excused from school to attend the book signing – her teacher approving playing hooky as long as the soon-to-be 7-year-old writes a few sentences about her field trip.

“I saw her on TV a lot and now I get to see her,” said Stella, 10, from Ithaca.

The preteen saying she has a book about activists and calls Clinton one of her favorites as she feels she can relate to the former Democratic presidential candidate.

“In my school, there are some barriers and it’s not fair,” said Stella, who adds she feels she can be anything she wants now, after seeing Clinton run for president.

Outside of the line, some protesters gather. One man, in a mismatched military uniform, waves an American flag, marching and chanting “Benghazi! Benghazi! Hillary ignored those calls.”

Another man, Jeffery Cappella, stands stoically, holding a sign with a message for Clinton which includes, in part, “America doesn’t have a problem with a woman in the White House, America has a problem with YOU in the White House.”

“An upstanding person or an honest person would take their own faults in hand and stop blaming someone else for the results of their actions,” said Cappella, who admits he voted for President Donald Trump during the 2016 election. “Indeed, in the context of her current book, she is attempting to sit there and blame everyone else for her election loss.”

Cappella has read a few excerpts from the memoir, What Happened, and says he doesn’t need to read anymore; feeling the sign he is holding explains what happened and why millions of Americans voted against her.

Still, millions are wondering what happened – causing the book to become a best-seller. And several hundred people in the Queen City are hoping the memoir provides some insight, explaining why they’re at a book signing in Buffalo with the woman they thought would be in the White House.

“It’s still heartbreaking,” said McGraw, who is hopeful she’ll see a female president in her time. “It should have never been and I am still asking myself what did happen and I hope this helps me understand.”