Tractor-trailer takes out power pole, closing down street

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say a truck accident closed off Delton St. for nine hours.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Canadian tractor trailer driver cut a corner too sharply and struck a power pole.

The driver, Jagroop Singh, 21, was not injured.

National Grid replaced a pole and a transformer following the incident. No one lost power, but the traffic light at Main St. and Delton was out.

Singh was ticketed for traveling on a residential street and having too much weight on his truck, police say.

Delton was reopened at 4 a.m. Thursday.