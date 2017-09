TORONTO, Canada (WIVB) — A video of a little girl taking popcorn from Prince Harry is going viral.

The member of the British royal family has been in Toronto for the Invictus Games.

The video shows Prince Harry at one of the events, and next to him, a little girl began to have a snack.

The little girl reached into the prince’s popcorn several times before the two playfully interacted, sharing the food.

Watch the video in the tweet below:

Prince Harry made a new friend at the Invictus Games — although she may have been only using him for his popcorn https://t.co/h5e0ATxkRB pic.twitter.com/Yfe6viK8GS — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 28, 2017