WNY premiere of “Marshall” will be held Oct. 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “Marshall” will make its WNY premiere at the North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue Oct. 7.

Shot primarily in Buffalo, “Marshall” chronicles the early career of Thurgood Marshall, the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

A premiere screening of the film will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Avenue. A panel discussion and Q&A will be held after the screening, featuring two of the film’s producers.

Tickets are $15 general admission for the screening. They are available online at wned.org or via phone at 1-800-678-1873.