WNY premiere of “Marshall” will be held Oct. 7

By Published:
Thurgood Marshall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “Marshall” will make its WNY premiere at the North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue Oct. 7.

Shot primarily in Buffalo, “Marshall” chronicles the early career of Thurgood Marshall, the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

A premiere screening of the film will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Avenue. A panel discussion and Q&A will be held after the screening, featuring two of the film’s producers.

Tickets are $15 general admission for the screening. They are available online at wned.org or via phone at 1-800-678-1873.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s