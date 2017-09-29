Buffalo man facing several charges after crashing truck into 3 Kenmore homes

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “He hit my porch and landed and it was just a big ball of smoke,” said Diane Stapleton of Kenmore

Neighbors in Kenmore were sound asleep when they woke up to a loud crash around 2 am.

“It sounded like an explosion went off. My wife and I came running down and I come down and see the corner of my house gone,” said Dale Pershyn of Kenmore.

It all started on Niagara Falls Boulevard where Amherst Police tried to pull over the driver of a white pick up truck for speeding. The truck took off, and Amherst Police followed it down Kenmore Avenue. It lost control and struck two homes knocking the front porch off of one house and causing significant foundation damage to another. It came to rest on a third house.

“I was just like frozen I didn’t know what to think, it was like so surreal,” said Pershyn.

“We were following him and waiting for Town of Tonawanda initially and then Vilage of Kenmore to get involved so they can decide if they wanted to make him stop instead of us,” said Town of Amherst Police Lieutenant Jonathan Klein.

Elijah Turley, 22, of Buffalo is facing a slew of charges including reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and DWI.

Amherst Police say they tased Turley because he was not cooperating and tried to get away .

“I hear voices saying stop, stop or I’m going to tase you, you know lay down, lay down,” said Stapleton.

A female was also in the truck with Turley. Neither had life threatening injuries but they were both brought to ECMC.

A family of 7, including a 2 month old baby, were in one of the homes at the time of the crash. They’re all very lucky that no one was hurt.

Even though a lot of clean up is ahead, neighbors say they feel lucky to be alive.

“It’s just a blessing that everybody got out okay and nobody was hurt,” said Stapleton.