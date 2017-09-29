Driver arrested after striking 3 homes in Kenmore

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A truck struck three homes on Kenmore Ave. Friday morning.

Amherst police say the driver of the truck was speeding, and they tried to pull him over on Niagara Falls Blvd.

The truck took off, and police followed the truck down Kenmore Ave. into Kenmore.

The truck lost control shortly after crossing Delaware Ave., and that’s when it struck two homes, knocking the front porch off one house and causing significant foundation damage to another one.

It came to a rest on a third house.

The driver of the truck got out and tried to run away, but police tased him.

A male and a female were in the truck. Neither have significant injuries, but they were transferred to ECMC.

Police say the driver is under arrest and will be facing charges.

“He was definitely going over the speed limit. I don’t have exact numbers, but he did fail to stop for our officer with his lights and sirens on,” Lt. Jonathan Klein said. “It’s incredible that there are no injuries. Village of Kenmore is going to be handling the accident report and everything from there.”

The occupants of the homes that were struck were not injured.

Kenmore Ave. was closed between Elmwood and Delaware avenues before it reopened.