Glenn out, Dawkins in as Bills make final preparations for Falcons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Every Friday seems to be a good news, bad news day for the Bills.

Today is no different.

The good news: Head Coach Sean McDermott expects Marcell Dareus back in action against the Falcons.

The bad news: Shaq Lawson will be a game-time decision after suffering a groin injury in practice on Thursday and it doesn’t look like Cordy Glenn will return to action anytime soon.

*****

Glenn has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s showdown with Atlanta as he works through not one, but two foot injuries.

When asked for a timetable for the return of the left tackle, McDermott wouldn’t commit to one on Friday.

Until he’s back on the field, the Bills will turn to rookie Dion Dawkins to step into one of the most important positions on the field.

“I’m confident in Dion. He’s only going to continue to get better, just like the rest of our team. That’s what we’re focused on, continuous improvement, whether it’s Dion, or anyone else for that matter, myself included,” McDermott said. “We’re just going to continue to grow and get better, and learn from our mistakes. The good part about it is you have a young guy here who has already got a significant number of snaps under his belt at left tackle, he has played some right tackle obviously.”

“As far at that, I am just going to keep doing what I have to do to get the job done and do my 1/11th for the other guys that play next to me four us to win,” Dawkins told reporters on Wednesday.

“Dion is a hard worker and a good kid. He is like a sponge over there. He listens to everything I say so we are getting a good working relationship going,” left guard Richie Incognito added.

He continued, “(Dawkins) did some good things, he did some bad things. It has been up and down. He is a rookie but he has the right mindset to come back every day and get better, so I am excited about his opportunity to get better.”

*****

Prior to his injury against the Panthers, Dareus, who is the highest paid player on the team, saw the fewest amount of snaps amongst defensive lineman.

McDermott says the media is reading into it too much.

“This is the rotation, a lot of it is minutiae, stuff that’s really unnecessary. He needs to be focused on what is important, and that’s coming out, playing his best brand of football that he can play, and us doing the same thing as a team. This is a step in the right direction, and we’ll carry that momentum with us moving forward.”