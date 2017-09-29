In Niagara Falls, 2.6 percent tax increase proposed for 2018 budget

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls mayor Paul Dyster says his 2018 proposed budget is “dramatically different” than what he hoped to present.

The budget doesn’t include any layoffs to city workforce, but will include consolidation of some city departments.

Vacant city positions will be removed, Dyster said. The goal is to “reduce and eliminate dependence on casino revenue”.

A 2.6 percent tax increase is being proposed in order to save the city “millions”.

We’ll have more on the proposed budget as it’s revealed.