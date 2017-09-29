Kim Kardashian confirms new baby in reality show promo

The Associated Press Published:
Kim Kardashian
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the Tom Ford show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 in New York. Kardashian West is confirming that she and Kanye West are having a third child. She appears in a short video released Thursday for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” where she is speaking with her sister Khloe on a video chat. At one point during the call, she tells her sister, “We’re having a baby!” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West is finally confirming that she and Kanye West are having a third child — and she’s doing it through a promo for her reality series.

Kardashian West is shown in a short video released Thursday for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in which she speaks with her sister Khloe on a video chat. At one point during the call, she tells her sister, “We’re having a baby!”

No additional details about the pregnancy were included. The reality star and rapper Kanye West have two children together, daughter North and son Saint.

Kardashian West’s publicist did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

The 14th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is scheduled to premiere Sunday on the E! network.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s