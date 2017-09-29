Kim Kardashian confirms new baby in reality show promo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West is finally confirming that she and Kanye West are having a third child — and she’s doing it through a promo for her reality series.

Kardashian West is shown in a short video released Thursday for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in which she speaks with her sister Khloe on a video chat. At one point during the call, she tells her sister, “We’re having a baby!”

No additional details about the pregnancy were included. The reality star and rapper Kanye West have two children together, daughter North and son Saint.

Kardashian West’s publicist did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

The 14th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is scheduled to premiere Sunday on the E! network.