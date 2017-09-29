List of National Coffee Day deals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday, September 29 is National Coffee Day. Here are some places where you can get special deals on your morning cup.

  • Dunkin Donuts – Free medium hot coffee with purchase of medium or larger hot coffee.
  • McDonald’s – Free medium McCafe drink with any purchase from the McDonald’s app. McCafe drinks are just $2 otherwise.
  • Tim Hortons – Free hot or iced coffee for downloading the Tim Hortons app.
  • Cinnabon – Free 12 ounce coffee all day.
  • 7-Eleven – Free coffee for all 7Rewards members through Oct. 2.
  • Pilot and Flying J – Free small cup of coffee or another hot beverage for displaying an online coupon.
  • Whole Foods – The store will donate one dollar to the Whole Planet Foundation for every drip coffee sold on Friday.

