List of National Coffee Day deals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday, September 29 is National Coffee Day. Here are some places where you can get special deals on your morning cup.
- Dunkin Donuts – Free medium hot coffee with purchase of medium or larger hot coffee.
- McDonald’s – Free medium McCafe drink with any purchase from the McDonald’s app. McCafe drinks are just $2 otherwise.
- Tim Hortons – Free hot or iced coffee for downloading the Tim Hortons app.
- Cinnabon – Free 12 ounce coffee all day.
- 7-Eleven – Free coffee for all 7Rewards members through Oct. 2.
- Pilot and Flying J – Free small cup of coffee or another hot beverage for displaying an online coupon.
- Whole Foods – The store will donate one dollar to the Whole Planet Foundation for every drip coffee sold on Friday.
