More people consuming coffee, according to annual report

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Millions of Americans are filling up on coffee each day, in a variety of different ways.

“I like it black with a lot of ice,” said Mike Clarke, an owner of Spot Coffee in Kenmore.

“Just black,” agrees Cathy Kern, a self-proclaimed coffee lover. “It’s a good way of finding out how good coffee is and I prefer it black.”

The trends are changing for coffee drinkers, though. Many more people are enjoying gourmet top shelf brewed beans. According to the National Coffee Association, 59% of people enjoy gourmet coffee drinks now. And, in total, more people are consuming a caffeinated cup each day – 62% of Americans fill up daily; up from 57% in 2016.

Coffee shop owners say they have

to listen to their customers to stay up on the changing trends of what they want to drink each day.

“They become customers we see each day,” said Clarke. “We really do have a lot of regulars.”