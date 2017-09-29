Oklahoma man convicted of beheading co-worker

The Associated Press Published:

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man accused of beheading a co-worker at a food processing plant in 2014 has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Jurors convicted Alton Nolen on Friday in the death of 54-year-old Coleen Hufford. She was killed in 2014 at the Vaughan Foods plant in suburban Oklahoma City.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict. They also found Nolen guilty of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in what prosecutors said was the attempted beheading of another co-worker.

Prosecutors have said they would seek the death penalty.

Investigators said Nolen had just been suspended from his job when he attacked Hufford in the company’s administrative office.

Defense attorneys argued during the trial that Nolen was insane when he killed Hufford, but prosecutors said Nolen knew right from wrong.

